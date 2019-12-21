4-Year-Old With Special Needs Gets Big Surprise From Robotics Club now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:04s - Published 4-Year-Old With Special Needs Gets Big Surprise From Robotics Club Students from Pleasant Grove High School's robotics club had a big surprise for a local 4-year-old with special needs. 0

