Eminem Raps Hiero Lyrics To André 3000 Instead Of Responding To Nick Cannon

Eminem has gone radio silent in terms of Nick Cannon, but evidently that’s not stopping him from using Twitter — he’s just not addressing his longtime foe.

Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com
Nick Cannon Uses Eminem's 'Black Girls Are Bitches' Lyrics For Latest Diss 'Canceled- Invitation'

Eminem's juvenile song "Ole Foolish Pride" has become ammo for Nick Cannon's third — and supposedly final — diss track "Canceled: The Invitation." The Wild 'N Out host dropped the..

Eminem’s juvenile song “Ole Foolish Pride” has become ammo for Nick Cannon’s third — and supposedly final — diss track “Canceled: The Invitation.” The Wild ‘N Out host dropped the..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:00Published

Nick Cannon Suggests His Eminem Gay Sex Diss Lyrics Are True [Video]Nick Cannon Suggests His Eminem Gay Sex Diss Lyrics Are True

Following Eminem’s diss on Fat Joe’s “Lord Above” single, Em’s target Nick Cannon returned fire with “The Invitation” on Monday (December 9). According to the Wild ‘N Out host, Slim..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:29Published

