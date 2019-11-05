Deana Martin Shares Memories of Dad, Dean Martin and Thoughts on the Controversy Over 'Baby, It's Cold Outside"
Still performing her own music and her famous father's songs, the talented singer sat down with us at our studios to share her many memories growing up including the advice 'uncle" Frank Sinatra gave her as well as what she's up to and her thoughts on the controversy around her father's Christmas classic, 'Baby, It's Cold Outside.'