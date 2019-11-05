Global  

Deana Martin Shares Memories of Dad, Dean Martin and Thoughts on the Controversy Over 'Baby, It's Cold Outside"

Deana Martin Shares Memories of Dad, Dean Martin and Thoughts on the Controversy Over 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'

Deana Martin Shares Memories of Dad, Dean Martin and Thoughts on the Controversy Over 'Baby, It's Cold Outside"

Still performing her own music and her famous father's songs, the talented singer sat down with us at our studios to share her many memories growing up including the advice 'uncle" Frank Sinatra gave her as well as what she's up to and her thoughts on the controversy around her father's Christmas classic, 'Baby, It's Cold Outside.'
John Legend Has A New Take On “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” [Video]John Legend Has A New Take On “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”

John Legend has changed the lyrics to Dean Martin’s classic song, “Baby It’s Cold Outside”. Deana Martin is Dean Martin’s daughter and she joins “Tamron Hall” to discuss how she feels..

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 03:44Published

