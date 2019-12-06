Unemployment rate for Arizona declines to 4.7% in November 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:24s - Published Unemployment rate for Arizona declines to 4.7% in November Arizona's unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percentage point to 4.7% in November following an increase of over 34,000 jobs during the month. 0

DROPPED A TENTH OF A PERCENTAGEPOINT LAST MONTH. IT NOW STANDSAT 4-POINT-7 PERCENT -- AFTERADDING MORE THAN 34-THOUSAND JOBS IN NOVEMBER.THE STATE OFFICE OF ECONOMICOPPORTUNITY SAYS 3 MILLIONPEOPLE WERE EMPLOYED IN NON-FARMJOBS OVER THE MONTH.THAT'S UP ABOUT 2 AND A HALFPERCENT FROM OCTOBER. THEBUSINESS SECTOR ALSO ADDED MOREJOBS IN TRADE, TRANSPORTATIONAND UTILITIES.





