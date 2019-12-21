Raw Video: San Francisco Zoo Animals Receive Holiday Treats 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:04s - Published Raw Video: San Francisco Zoo Animals Receive Holiday Treats Chimpanzees, lemurs, tigers and other animals received a number holiday treats Friday in an annual tradition. Video from San Francisco Zoo. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this