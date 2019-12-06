Global  

Community Reacts to Deadly Mobile Home Fire

Community Reacts to Deadly Mobile Home Fire
Community Reacts to Deadly Mobile Home Fire

Police.

We continue our team coverage tonight with waay 31's steven dilsizian.

He is live at the scene and has more about the people who were killed.

Steven.

Ive been talking with community members in this small town of flat rock.

People are waiting for more information before feeling comfortable to talk on camera, but tell me the 5 people that were killed were a family.... right now the ages of the victims are not being released as investigators try to piece together exactly what happened.

One woman i talked to says, in this sad time, she expects the community to rally together and help each other.

People in close by towns like hennegar and ider have told

People are waiting for more information before feeling comfortable to talk on camera, but tell me the 5 people that were killed were a family.... right now the ages of the victims are not being released as investigators try to piece together exactly what happened.

One woman i talked to says, in this sad time, she expects the community to rally together and help each other.

People in close by towns like hennegar and ider have told me they heard about the fire and give their thoughts and prayers.

We are still looking to find out what caused this deadly fire and who exactly the victims were live in dekalb co thank you steven.

Within the last 90 minutes -- state house majority leader nathaniel ledbetter and state senator steve livingston - who represent dekalb county - issued a statement about the fire.

They said quote -- "'our prayers are with the cartersville community tonight as they grieve a tremendous loss.

We ask that our community do what communities do best, support those in need.

Join us in praying for their loved ones that will face many hurdles in the coming days."

To find our complete coverage of this deadly fire -- head to our website -- waay- tv dot com and click on the news tab.




