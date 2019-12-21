Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Notre Dame Cathedral To Miss Christmas For First Time In Centuries

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Notre Dame Cathedral To Miss Christmas For First Time In Centuries

Notre Dame Cathedral To Miss Christmas For First Time In Centuries

​A cathedral rector told The Associated Press that it will be &quot;the first time since the French Revolution that there will be no midnight Mass.&quot;
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DisguiseDevilin

Devil In Disguise RT @MailOnline: Notre Dame Cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuries https://t.co/JEojoIfE5u 31 seconds ago

MailOnline

Daily Mail Online Notre Dame Cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuries https://t.co/JEojoIfE5u 1 minute ago

rexarul

Rex Arul RT @NewsHour: Notre Dame kept Christmas going even during two world wars — a beacon of hope amid the bloodshed. Yet an accidental fire in… 7 minutes ago

EyeGloArts

vikingsparrow⏳ RT @Trey_VonDinkis: . 🇫🇷 FRANCE ISTAN - WEAK FRENCH LEADERSHIP FAILS on NOTRE DAME X-MAS Few Places on Earth have as WEAK 'Leadership' as… 16 minutes ago

PublicTrue

Публічна Правда Notre Dame Cathedral to Miss First Christmas in Centuries https://t.co/iPEMSOf0SE 17 minutes ago

Newschannel6Now

Newschannel 6 It took a fire in peacetime to finally stop Notre Dame from celebrating Christmas Mass for the first time in more t… https://t.co/1D01JOTD4A 30 minutes ago

SpokesmanReview

SpokesmanReview Notre Dame kept Christmas going even during two world wars – a beacon of hope amid the bloodshed. Yet an accidental… https://t.co/qPUwpDYxir 30 minutes ago

BernardBoozerDo

Boozer Downs Jr. RT @WNDU: Notre Dame Cathedral kept holding services during two world wars as a beacon of hope amid bloodshed and fear, but a peacetime fir… 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.