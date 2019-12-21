Notre Dame Cathedral To Miss Christmas For First Time In Centuries 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:34s - Published Notre Dame Cathedral To Miss Christmas For First Time In Centuries ​A cathedral rector told The Associated Press that it will be "the first time since the French Revolution that there will be no midnight Mass." 0

