Over a million lights illuminate Tohono Chul for holiday nights

Over a million lights illuminate Tohono Chul for holiday nights

Over a million lights illuminate Tohono Chul for holiday nights

The community can enjoy the traditional Holiday Nights; a Million Lights for the next two days at the Tohono Chul .
Over a million lights illuminate Tohono Chul for holiday nights

OUT THE HOLIDAY CELEBRATION ATTOHONO CHUL.THIS IS A LIVE LOOK AT THEIRTWINKLE LIGHT TRADITION.VISITORS CAN WALK ALONG PATHWAYS-- SPARKLING WITH MORE THAN AMILLION TWINKLING LIGHTS.THERE WILL ALSO BE MUSICIANS ANDENTERTAINERS PERFORMINGTHROUGHOUT THE GARDENS --AND THE KIDS WILL LOVE THE FREEHOT COCO AND COOKIES INCLUDED INTHETICKET PRICE.




