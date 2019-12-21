Over a million lights illuminate Tohono Chul for holiday nights 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:22s - Published Over a million lights illuminate Tohono Chul for holiday nights The community can enjoy the traditional Holiday Nights; a Million Lights for the next two days at the Tohono Chul . 0

Over a million lights illuminate Tohono Chul for holiday nights OUT THE HOLIDAY CELEBRATION ATTOHONO CHUL.THIS IS A LIVE LOOK AT THEIRTWINKLE LIGHT TRADITION.VISITORS CAN WALK ALONG PATHWAYS-- SPARKLING WITH MORE THAN AMILLION TWINKLING LIGHTS.THERE WILL ALSO BE MUSICIANS ANDENTERTAINERS PERFORMINGTHROUGHOUT THE GARDENS --AND THE KIDS WILL LOVE THE FREEHOT COCO AND COOKIES INCLUDED INTHETICKET PRICE.





