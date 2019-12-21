Global  

Police arrest man for murder of 19-year-old

Police arrest man for murder of 19-year-oldTucson police arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly killed a 19-year-old man.
Police arrest man for murder of 19-year-old

TUCSON POLICE HAVE ARRESTED21-YEAR-OLD MAN FOR ALLEGEDLYSHOOTING -- AND KILLING -- A 19-YEAR-OLD MAN IN MIDTOWN.POLICE SAY THE SHOOTING HAPPENEDOUTSIDE A HOUSE PARTYLAST MONTH -- NEAR GRANT ANDCOUNTRY CLUB.

AT FIRST -- THEREWERE NO SUSPECTS -- BUT LASTWEEK MARCOS-ANGELOFIMBRES WAS IDENTIFIED AS ASUSPECT.HE WAS FOUND AT A HOME NEAR 22NDAND CRAYCROFT -- AND TAKEN INTOCUSTODY.HE'S AT THE PIMA COUNTY JAIL ONA $50-THOUSAND DOLLAR BOND.




