Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump administration claims big win on spending bill, includes Space Force and military pay raise

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Trump administration claims big win on spending bill, includes Space Force and military pay raise

Trump administration claims big win on spending bill, includes Space Force and military pay raise

The Trump administration claiming a big win on a massive defense spending bill that won bipartisan support.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump signs $1.4T spending bill that includes Space Force, avoids shutdown

President Trump late Friday signed a $1.4 trillion spending package that included the launch of the...
FOXNews.com - Published

Space Force will start small but let Trump claim a big win

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is celebrating the launch of Space Force, the first new...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Denver Post



You Might Like


Tweets about this

EcoSystemDown

Eco System Down Trump Administration officials worried #Ukraine aid halt violated spending law – Center for Public Integrity Trump… https://t.co/4uIBOep84V 2 days ago

russ_newell

Russ Newell @FDNMpolitics @newsminer The staff knew it was illegal at the time. Yet you claim that this was "the claims of a w… https://t.co/oleuV7ggu5 2 days ago

KeithDB80

Keith Barber @tish08902 @UGOTSs @GOPChairwoman @lindilu8 @realDonaldTrump So still not his school records? When you answer the… https://t.co/v7IbOxpQrE 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Need 2 Know: Khashoggi Convictions, Boeing in Space [Video]Need 2 Know: Khashoggi Convictions, Boeing in Space

These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Monday, December 23, 2019.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 08:06Published

7 TV stars currently making $1 million per episode [Video]7 TV stars currently making $1 million per episode

As more and more networks compete for a-list stars, the price of getting those actors to stay put is increasingly rising.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.