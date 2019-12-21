Springfield police go high tech with 3D scanner

A deadly crash in springfield involving an s-u-v that hit a pedesrain is still under investigation.

But police are using some high tech equipment to figure out what exactly happened.

Kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren show us the tool that police are calling a "game changer."

Nat: we were focused on this roadway and what happened right here and at the final resting place.

What you are looking at is a 3-d model of 42nd street in springfield.

On monday... a man driving an suv struck and killed 40-year-old nathan nelson.

The crash is still under investigation, but springfield police officer robert conrad tells me the tool that made this 3-d scan is helping them piece together what happened.

Rc: we just press the start button and it measure's everything it can see, everything that it sees.

It's called a "faro focus s" using lasers, it takes not only millions of measurements, but also photos that can be put into a special computer program to create a virtual crime scene.

It even works in the dead of night and police can add animations to show what happened.

Conrad tells me the department bought the 3-d scanner in the spring... using a 65 thousand dollar grant...which covered the cost of the equipment and training.

Ms: officer conrad tells me when he first started at the springfield police department 25 years ago he would have to use a tape measure to collect data for a crash scene and said that could take hours.

But with this 3d scanner they can collect that same information and so much more in minutes.

Rc: it can see stuff that sometimes we might miss.

And because it's documenting everything with all these millions of points something at night might be missed, but it's going to catch it.

Conrad says along with crashes they've used the scanner to investing a homicide, officer involved shootings and more.

Officials at the eugene police department tell me they purchased a similar scanner in 2015.

They even used it to help the douglas county sheriff's office investigate the umpqua community college shooting.

Conrad the scanners can help transport a jury from the courtroom to the crime scene.

Sot: they want to be able to be there, and they want to see what happened.

But the scanner can't do everything.

Back on 42nd street... police say they know what happened... but they don't know why.

For that... they're waiting on toxicology reports.

In springfield i'm