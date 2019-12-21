2019 EndZone Defensive Player of the Year: Houston DL Rish Alford

The final night of honoring the best of the best from the 2019 high school football season saving the toughest for last....the defensive player of the year... when looking over the stats, it really came down to someone who stood out.... the leading sack- man for the wcbi- viewing area takes home the honor....#40 for houston seemed to always find himself in the backfield rish alford is our defensive player of the year...3rd in the entire state with 18 sacks....97 total tackles, 35 of them for a loss....almost half of rish's stops coming behind the line of scrimmage, along with 4 forced fumbles rish's big season capped off an impressive career....56 career sacks for the houston hilltoppers