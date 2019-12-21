Global  

Idris Elba brings 'determination' after receiving honorary Sierra Leone citizenship

Idris Elba and his wife received honorary citizenship to Sierra Leone.

The Luther star was also named as a brand ambassador for the African country.

Elba, whose father was born in Sierra Leone, was given the honours at a ceremony in capital Freetown.
