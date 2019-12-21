Elves pay off area school lunches

The joplin school district currently has more than 200 students with a lunch debt, that totals nearly six thousand dollars.

But now, one woman has stepped up and is looking to take care of that debt.

Koam's chris warner has more.

Rhonda kendrick-wilson is a member of the parkwood high school class of 19-84.

She says she was simply watching a football game when she got a great idea.rhonda: "i was watching football and there's a san francisco 49er who actually paid off the lunch debt for a middle school."

So, she contacted rick kenkel, the director of child nutrition for joplin schools and they worked out a plan.

The district already has a policy to feed students.kenkel: "we give everybody something to eat, whether they have money on their account or they don't, they just may not get their 'regular lunch' which you know, tears our hearts a part."

But they both knew, that just wasn't enough.rhonda: "can you imagine getting ready to go to your lunch line and you know you don't have any money and you haven't bene provided any money, and you know you're probably going to face a peanut butter and jelly or cheese sandwich."

So, using the district's online system that parents pay for student lunches, rick and rhonda worked together to setup a special account specifically for people to donate to and help pay down the debt of students in the district.kenkel: ""i think when you get behind hungry kids, it's easy to get behind something of that nature, i mean nobody wants to see a hungry child, again, we feed them an alternative meal, but it's just wonderful to see the community is getting behind something of this nature."

And rhonda says it's a pretty affordable idea.rhonda: "so for less than $50 you can wipe out the debt of a child for a whole month."

For rhonda, she says it's all about giving back to the city she loves.rhonda: "i want to do as much for the community as i can, so i'm hoping after we pay off the debt that we can continue this and we can just feed them, i mean, let's get the money raised and...no child in joplin, missouri should ever go hungry."

She's challenged the class of '84 and everyone in the community, to donate what you can to help out.

In joplin, chris warner, koam news.

Dowe: for more information on how you can help, check out the links in this story on our website -- koam news now dot com.

Dowe: in coffeyville, kansas -- a couple of "anonymous elves" helped pay off negative meal accounts.

The school didn't say how much was paid or how many accounts were in the red.

They just thanked the "elves" for the generous donation.

