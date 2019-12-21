Global  

NICU babies at SSM Saint Mary's Hospital dress in Whoville costumes

Babies in the nicu at s-s-m saint mary's hospital who aren't able to go home for the holidays -- are still getting in the spirit - with their own take on how the grinch stole christmas.

They're dressed up in whoville costumes today, made by stoughton dance team members.

Madison mayor satya rhodes- conway played along in the role of the mayor of whoville -- and delivered gifts to families whose babies are




