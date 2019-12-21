Global  

Leaked Nude Photos Not Steph Curry, Warriors Star Says

Stephen Curry is trending for the wrong reason.

Nude photos -- that he claims are fake -- are circulating on social media.

Andria Borba reports.

(12-20-19)
FW_Force

NBA Force Stephen Curry Nude Photos Are Leaked, But His Agent Denies That They Are His https://t.co/gYOfmDPwzI https://t.co/tz4P13eOsR 3 minutes ago

FadeawayWorld

Fadeaway World Stephen Curry Nude Photos Are Leaked, But His Agent Denies That They Are His https://t.co/wg9p3zkTwm https://t.co/lvVLqXSFCE 3 minutes ago

GameDayBlog1

GameDayBlog Sources For Warriors, Steph Curry Say He Is Not Person In Leaked Nude Photos https://t.co/cL60GtWSUA 17 minutes ago

jonathanotcher1

OJ RT @HotNewHipHop: "Of course it's not him." https://t.co/pIPFjT3PxB 37 minutes ago

cena0310

2019-20 NBA Champs RT @ComplexSports: Those alleged Steph Curry leaked nude photos are not him, according to a Warriors source. More: https://t.co/S1bxxAxJw… 1 hour ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 Steph Curry wasn't trending on Twitter Friday morning for his shot, or his injury - but for something typically cov… https://t.co/66CNga0MSS 1 hour ago

iveygirl08

Iveygirl08 Sources For Warriors, Steph Curry Say He Is Not Person In Leaked Nude Photos https://t.co/oDgvDoMuWM 1 hour ago

majordmgradio1

Major Distribution 📻 Those Alleged Steph Curry Leaked Nude Photos Are Not Him, According to Warriors Source https://t.co/qbyuvPXnTP… https://t.co/U2rP8grpXw 2 hours ago

