SHEPHERD REACTION

We're getting new reaction to alyssa shepherd's prison sentence.

The parents of the three children she hit and killed while they were getting on a school bus in fulton county say the sentence is not enough.

The family of the child who survived is also upset.

Maverik lowe's grandparents are among*more than ?

Thousand people to sign a petition on change dot org.

Selina guevara has this story.

Take a look at this video of maverick lowe successfully swimming across the pool.

This was during one of his three weekly physical therapy sessions that he's been attending ever since a crash in fulton county changed his life and killed three of his friends.

"he's got fears about everything now.

He's scared to death of cars.

So that's gonna be something that he's gonna be going into."

On wednesday the woman who hit him... alyssa shepherd... was sentenced to four years in prison... three years of house arrest and three years of probation.

The maximum sentence could have been 21 years.

"he was asked if he was excited to find out what she got and he said "why it doesn't matter.

She's not gonna get anything for it.

And sadly he was right."

Maverick was feeling camera shy today but his grandparents have been by his side for the journey.

Most of the family had a similar reaction when they heard the sentence.

"furious., i was mad, i was hurt, i was confused, i guess i didn't understand why... how this judge could think so little of these children's lives."

Andy pletcher told me over and over that kidslives are worth more than a year each.

He says he feels the sentence was influenced by shepherd's family connections in the rochester community.

"think if it was me i'd be sitting in jail for 21 and a half years.

Ii think that they would have sentenced me to the maximum of the law."

He signed the petition hoping it can influence future court cases.

"this has set a precedent to where ok i go out, i kill 3 kids, hurt one, ok i get a couple years in jail, house arrest, and i'll be good.

No, that's not alright.

It's not."

Shepherd's lawyers say they plan to appeal the sentence.

She was taken straight to jail after the sentencing.




