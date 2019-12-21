Sycamore 'kindness council' lifts students, families in need 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:41s - Published Sycamore 'kindness council' lifts students, families in need The idea is to allow teachers, guidance counselors and other trusted community advocates to identify students or families with specific needs and then make community members aware of those needs so they can help. The program exists in nine suburban school districts in Ohio and 12 in Alabama. Sycamore Bridges already has donated $22,000 in goods and financial contributions over the past seven months, said Lori Drasnin, a former PTO president who now serves as area director for Sycamore Bridges. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Sycamore 'kindness council' lifts students, families in need LOCAL SCHOOLS DESCRIBES A NEWPROGRAM AIMED AT HELPINGSTUDENTS IN NEED WHO LIVE INTHE AFFLUENT SCHOOL DISTRICT.DISTRICT.REPORTER LUCY MAY HASTHE STORY ABOUT HOW SYCAMOREBRIDGES IS HELPING STUDENTS -AND THEIR FAMILIES, TOO."Most people wouldn't thinkof Sycamore as a place wherethere would be high need, right?right?"BUT ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENTKAREN NABER SAYS THE NUMBER OFPOOR STUDENTS IN THE DISTRICTHAS GROWN DRAMATICALLY OVERTHE LAST DECADE.DECADE."I started in this district in1998, and at that time, thenumber of students whoqualified for free and reducedlunch was in thevery lowsingle digit percentages.About three or four percent.Over the past couple of years,we've gotten up to as high as18 percent. Right now we're atabout 15 and a half, 16."16."THOSE STUDENTS AND THEIRFAMILIES HAVE NEEDS, ANDTHAT'S WHERE SYCAMORE BRIDGESCOMES IN.IN.https://www.neighborhoodbridges.org/community/sycamore)"We consider ourselves anonline gateway to kindnesswhere we engage the communitythrough social media and ourwebsite to help fill needs."needs."IN JUST SEVEN MONTHS, SYCAMOREBRIDGES HAS FILLED EVERY NEEDIT HAS POSTED - 48 IN ALL -VALUED AT A TOTAL OF 22THOUSAND DOLLARS.DOLLARS."We've paid for AP exam fees,but then we've also paid rent,car payments, utility bills."bills."PEOPLE CAN GIVE MONEY ONLINE.DONATED GOODS CAN BE DROPPEDOFF AT ONE OF TWO FIRESTATIONS IN THE DISTRICT.DRASNIN SAYS WHILE THE AMOUNTOF NEED IN THE DISTRICT ISHEARTBREAKING, THE GENEROSITYHAS BEEN INCREDIBLE.INCREDIBLE.https://www.neighborhoodbridges.org/community/sycamoreAND"Whether it's a $40 need or a$1,000 need, the majority ofmy needs fill within 24 hours.And that amazes me every time."time."LUCY MAY, NINE ON YOUR SIDE.SIDE.





