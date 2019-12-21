Firefighters extinguish fire at Charleston ice house

Now let's go back to the coast and a story we've been tracking all day --- the devastating fire that destroyed a small ice-making facility.

Thankfully nobody was hurt... the ice house was located across from the u.s. coast guard station on king fisher road in charleston.

Devesation is the first word ie heard from people when i ask them about what happened today.

They say this ice house has been around for decades and it hard to see it go down.

According to their website, the ice house provided ice for fishermen twenty-four hours a day.

It kept their catch cold while they made their way back to the port.

Now fishermen say theyl have to get their ice elsewhere& which could create a lot of hardship for the community.

It kind of sad.

There isn another ice house between here and newport.

And here and brookings.

We have a lot of fishmen and families affected by this?

The next closest ice houses from charleston are both two hours away.

However, officials tell me the port will start looking into new ways to bring ice to the area as soon as they can.

Right now, there is no word whether or not the port will rebuild the ice house in the future.

In charleston, evita garza kezi 9