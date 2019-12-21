Rep. Matt Shea refuses to resign, but could he be removed from office?

One day after an independent investigation said he engaged in "domestic terrorism" Spokane valley representative matt shea is defiant-- saying he will not resign.thanks for joining us.

The independent investigation accuses shea of radicalizing others against the united states for his own political gain, this story is already getting national coverage ... But not many people have followed it closer than leah sottile ... A journalist in the northwest.

For years now she's been uncovering the details seen in that 108 page report ... Through her podcast called bundyville.

Sottile says bundyville.

Sottile says the story started for her with the takeover of an oregon wildlife refuge in 2016.

A takeover matt shea is accused of leading.

Despite those accusations ... Shea's supporters still stand by him.

00;17;57"i think people who still supoort matt shea are basically supporting white supremacy"05 that leaves many wondering what's next for shea as members of his own party call for his resignation.

Washington and idaho are two of the 19 states that can recall an elected offical.

But maher, it looks like there are some hoops they'd have to go through to do that?

It's similar to how the president would be impeached.

But, it's also worth mentioning ... Only one washington state lawmaker has been removed from office in 130 years of the state legislature.

Much like the impeachment of a president in the united states ... Removing a lawmaker from office would require a two-thirds majority vote.

No lawmakers have said yet if they plan to start that process.

But, the people of washington could remove him as well.

Washington is one of 19 states where citizens could recall an elected official ... So long as there were a certain amount of petitions signed by voters.

Shea could also be removed if he is charged and convicted of a felony.

4 news now went to shea's office and reached out for comment ... But he didn't get back to us.

It'll be interesting to see how this plays out as some lawmakers called for shea's resignation as soon as the report was made public.

Today, eastern washington's most prominent republican-- cathy mcmorris rodgers-- agreed with house minority leader jt wilcox, who said yesterday that shea should resign.

Mcmorris rodgers said in part "i believe representative wilcox is doing the right thing for the republican caucus.

I have repeatedly condemned extremism, no matter its source.

And have made clear the violence it inspires has no place here in eastern washington."

We're told the house of representatives has forwarded that 108 page report to the fbi and the u.s. Attorney's office.

We reached out to the fbi to see if an investigation has been opened .... But we haven't heard back.

Live in studio tonight ... Maher kawash 4 news now.