Texas Mother Found Dead Was Strangled, Baby Is Safe

Texas Mother Found Dead Was Strangled, Baby Is Safe

Texas Mother Found Dead Was Strangled, Baby Is Safe

More than a week after a 33-year-old Texas mother and her infant daughter vanished, authorities said Friday they found the woman dead more than 100 miles away but the baby safe, and have charged a suspect with kidnapping and tampering with a corpse.
