Journalist familiar with Matt Shea's views reflects on bombshell 108-page report

We start with new developments tonight in some big time political drama... Representative matt shea says he won't back down... Despite being called a domestic terrorist and hearing calls for his resignation.

Today, eastern washington's most prominent republican-- cathy mcmorris rodgers-- agreed with that call..

Saying she agrees with representative jt wilcox's statement that matt shea should resign.saying in part.."i believe representative wilcox is doing the right thing for the republican caucus.

I have repeatedly condemned extremism, no matter its source.

And have made clear the violence it inspires has no place here in eastern all of this comes one day after the release of a 108 page investigation of the spokane valley representative.

The independent investigation accuses shea of engaging in domestic terrorism against the united states.

The report says shea radicalized others against the united states for his own political gain, good evening, i'm aaron luna...nia wong has the evening off... This story is already getting national coverage ... But not many people have followed it closer than leah sottile ... A journalist in the northwest.

For years now she's been uncovering the details seen in that 108 page report ... Through her podcast called bundyville.

Maher kawash talked with sotilie today..

Maher?

The details in that report have been widely covered by reporters in washington for years now.

So, for sottile .... It was just a matter of time before the truth came out.

Spokane valley representative matt shea denies the allegations against him ... But others say this is a long time coming.

00;17;02 leah sottile/journalist "you know white supremacy these days isn't necessarily in kkk hoods or burning crosses ... It's around you and occasionally it's wearing a suit and tie ... Holding an elected position."13 leah sottile has been following shea's extremist views for years now.

It all started for her with the takeover of an oregon wildlife refuge in 2016.

A takeover matt shea is accused of leading.

00;21;50 "i think that's something that has been speculated about and this report really shows that he was a part of a takeover of a federal facility."11 sotille says the size of the report released yesterday shows just how pervasive shea's actions are.

00;16;11 "just to see those exact words domestic terrorism ... Used in reference to an elected official was definitley sobering even for me to see that."09 despite the accusations shea is a threat - and the years of media coverage by people like sottile ... Shea's supporters stand by him.00;17;57"i think people who still supoort matt shea are basically supporting white supremacy"05 sottile says over the years she spoke to several elected officials from both parties ... Who say shea's views don't represent those living in washington.

Yet, shea has still been re- elected six times in spokane valley.

For sotille - this goes far beyond partisan politics.00;17;02"my hope was that it would really kind've wake people up and make people understand that these things like white supremacy are happening all around us all the time."10i