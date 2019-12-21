Dolly Trolly Jolly Christmas 12-20

Their platform just like you have every right not to watch something you don't like.

>> well we're joined by linda madison the fort scott area chamber of commerce how are you and.

Well thank you for having me in for an over happy holidays.

We i hear about these trolley tours and you told me a little bit but can you explain what's going on with these this weekend.

Sure we have what we call the dalai holiday tours of the end of the force that a chamber of commerce put things in partnership with our convention and visitors bureau and they rammed started the 13th and go through the 23th.

>> and we ran to 2 or z tonight, 6 3730 and that is so that her last about 15 minutes just a little less than an hour.

And we have added a few extra to due to popular demand so you're touring the christmas lights in the area.

>> in can you tell me a little bit the christmas lights and you had a competition around this track.

Yeah we had a christmas light contest sponsored by one of our local manufacturers, nice product.

>> they're really supportive of the community and sponsored the contest where we did a top business top neighborhood and top 3 residential properties, so when the judges of that one around kind of determined the best lights in the community and that kind of determine the route for the trial.

The jurors got us into this get pretty heated.

>> or i mean who ultimately took the cake.

>> and you know we have some most emissions but this year we did it.

Where people didn't have to marry just went around town and said within a.

>> one mile radius of the city limits and i'm so we didn't actually take countries, although we said if you want to make sure we go buy your house you can see mayor address but otherwise our judges just kind of went all over town and identified the best ones there's a great home.

In fort scott on park street that is just crazy but and they actually have each night early friday and saturday and offer pictures with santa and whatnot and then another one that synchronized and where you tune into the radio and synchronized light son.

So it's a christmas light properties that's pretty creative.

I love that so ultimately when you get on this trip as also hear they're else.

>> yes, we partner with the first not high school thespians and so we have 2 hours each night.

>> they get on and do caroling tell some holiday jokes and i'm trying to lighting up the tours and make it fun so, and we invite people to come a little bit early we have hot chocolate and candy canes and cookies and give glow necklaces to those so invite people to come a little bit early they can take 3rd on the ballot or that's so much fun, i love that wall.

I wish you a merry christmas and happy holidays and happy.

Well it was a happy new year yet because we're still getting a christmas here yeah in if you want more info on fort scott here of commerce you can go to the facebook page.

Yeah have a website for scott dot com go and the events tab if you're ever wanting anything to do and forced out the events tab as always full of.

Activities going on and then we're all over social media.

Facebook twitter instagram and all the tours are $8 for adults, 5 for children cool or a company or family or friends can but the whole trolley for one 25 so we are kind of limited on but just give us a call in see what you call thanks for coming and thank you, thanks for having me.

