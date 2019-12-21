Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Your Morning News Now - 12/20/2019

Video Credit: WKBT - Published < > Embed
Your Morning News Now - 12/20/2019Your Morning News Now - 12/20/2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Your Morning News Now - 12/20/2019

Your morning news now... ratings numbers released overnight show ... at least 15- million people were watching as house lawmakers voted to impeach president donald trump on wednesday.

Meanwhile ... house speaker nancy pelosi has yet to send the articles of impeachment.... to the senate.

She says she's waiting to hear how the senate trial will be conducted.

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell says there's disagreement over whether testimony from new witnesses will be allowed.

((ad lib weather)) there's another big holiday shipping deadline' today.

To ensure delivery by christmas using the postal service's first class mail' ... get packages to the post office today.

Shoppers at walmart dot com' as well as amazon prime members have until sunday.

Christmas eve is tuesday.

"we want to bring christmas cheer for all the kids and let them know that there is somebody out there other than their parents that, maybe they care of us and we want them to have a good time during the holiday season."

Students from bangor delivered gifts to kids and families at mayo and gundersen hospitals on thursday.

They raised more than a- thousand dollars to buy all those gifts ... through their work in the bangor b' club.'

Gundersen health system will not be merging with marshfield clinic health system.

The possible merger was first announced back in may.

Officials announced yesterday ... the opportunity had to be explored ... but the decision has been made for both systems to remain independent.

There's a new logo ... website... and name for what has previously been called the riverside north project.'

As part of a new branding effort... the 65- acres of empty land on la crosse's northside is now called the river point district.'

In 20-20 ... officials plan on reaching out to people who may invest in river point district' development.

"it was part of the general concept for the eagle viewing area, they want kind of a sculpture adding some extra value to it."

There's a new set of eyes keeping watch over the mississippi river in la crosse.

Crews installed this sculpture yesterday at the eagle viewing area' near exit three' of interstate- 90.

The fiberglass eagle was sponsored by la crosse council member andrea richmond ... and was not a project of the city's arts board.

The line-up is out for the next country boom' music festival.

Big names include big and rich' ... phil vassar ( )... and jo- dee ( ) messina ( ).

The full line-up for the july festival in west salem will be posted soon at country boom dot com.'

And if you're feeling nostalgic this weekend ... there's an "i love lucy" christmas special airing on c-b-s tonight.

The two episodes being shown originally aired back in 19-56.

You can watch the program starting at seven tonight here on w-k-b-t.

Good friday to you!

It was a sunny and mild thursday across the area with highs in the 30s.

Today will be mild as well, but we'll see more clouds.

We have mostly cloudy skies this morning with temps in the teens and 20s - not bad for late december!

Winds are causing a slight wind chill in the teens for most.

We'll see more clouds than sun today with highs in the upper 30s.

Even warmer for the weekend.

Details ahead.

=== thanks so much for watching news eight this morning.

Have a great day.

Now to c-b-s this




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Steve__Souder

Steve Souder RT @DennisBarkerJr: 🚨🚨ON NEWS STANDS TOMORROW🚨🚨 📰🦅🐔🏀: Be sure to pick up your copy of the @NPlainTalk first thing in the morning to see ou… 15 minutes ago

MusicInBedford

Music In Bedford RT @bedfordindy: Good morning, here's your daily Bedford Independent news briefing for 21 Dec 2019 - https://t.co/MOwf05Nflh 17 minutes ago

bedfordindy

Bedford Independent Good morning, here's your daily Bedford Independent news briefing for 21 Dec 2019 - https://t.co/MOwf05Nflh 20 minutes ago

thebridportnews

Bridport & Lyme News Good morning! Rick Hankinson managed to capture this great shot of a dragonfly on a tomato plant for our… https://t.co/mYnkK8kdu4 21 minutes ago

deejay_ultraa

iǺ♏_DJ_ULTRA™ Heard this news this morning...I was so shock... Is it really true? I mean JB why JB... Well may your gentle soul rest in peace...... 28 minutes ago

geointer

KJ Masback RT @tanyaofmars: And some more happy space news for your feed this morning, this time out of Canada (yesterday)! 🇨🇦 https://t.co/1hIQ74zKFT 51 minutes ago

jhansuzan

Jhan RT @ITrumpYourAce1: @Shem_Infinite @goodoldsarcasm Looks like your prayer for news this morning was answered! Keep up the great work Shem,… 1 hour ago

PHBibleSociety

Philippine Bible Society "Listen to my cry for help, my God and king! I pray to you, O Lord; you hear my voice in the morning; at s… https://t.co/y3EcL2sIIa 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.