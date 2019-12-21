Global  

One man dead, another injured Friday in Leawood shooting

One man dead, another injured Friday in Leawood shooting

One man dead, another injured Friday in Leawood shooting

One man was killed and another man was injured Friday night in a shooting around 8 p.m.

Near the Leawood at State Line Apartments in the area of West 138th Terrace and Kenneth Road.
