President Trump arrives in Palm Beach County

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS HEREIN SOUTH FLORIDA.AIR FORCE ONE TOUCHED DOWNJUST MOMENTS AGO AT PALM BEAINTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.PRESIDENT TRUMP MADE THE TRIPFROM JOINT BASE ANDREWS --WHERE HE SIGNED THE NATIONALDEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT,LAUNCHING THE SPACE FORCEMILITARY BRANCH.

TOMORROW THEPRESIDENT WILL DELIVER REMARKSAT THE TURNING POINT USASTUDENT ACTION SUMMIT IN WESTPALM BEACH.

ALL THIS AGAINSTTHE BACKDROP OF HIS PENDINGIMPEACHMENT TRIAL IN THE U.SSENATE.

REPUBLICANS WANT AQUICK TRIAL AND VOTE AND WITHTHE MAJORITY ASSURE THEPRESIDENT HE WON'T BECONVICTED OR REMOVED FROMOFFICE.

DEMOCRATS INSISTWITNESSES SHOULD BE CALLED BUTMAY NOT HAVE THE LEVERAGE TOMAKE TI HAPPEN.

AS FOR THESCENE HERE--PRESIDENT TRUMPAND THE FIRST FAMILY WILL THENSPEND THE HOLIDAYS AT MAR-A-LAGO ON PALM BEACH.

CLOSURESARE IN EFFECT AROUND THE"WINTER WHITE HOUSE".

NO ONEIS ALLOWED TO WALK OR DRIVEALONG SOUTH OCEAN BOULEVARD,FROM SOUTH COUNTY ROAD TOSOUTHERN BOULEVARD.

THOSECLOSURES WILL RUN THROUGHJANUARY 5TH.NO