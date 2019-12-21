Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Your Last Chance at Holiday Celebrations and Where to NYE

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
Your Last Chance at Holiday Celebrations and Where to NYE

Your Last Chance at Holiday Celebrations and Where to NYE

It's the final weekend before families come to town, and we're cooking the Christmas feast and wrapping presents -- so Saturday is the day to escape the holiday madness.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Your Last Chance at Holiday Celebrations and Where to NYE

It's the final weekend before families come to town, and we're cooking the christmas feast and wrapping presents?

So saturday is the day to escape the holiday madness.

Doors open at 3 ?m, at the gathering church, for the christian hi?hop concert?

The giant killaz tour featuring bryann trejo.

Admission is a suggested donation of ten dollars.

Need that cheesy christmas fix?

Willard library is hosting stag?two's latest production... when a department store santa claims he the real kris kringle, his case gets taken all the way to the supreme court and a little girl belief makes the difference in the'miracle.

With live foley effects and a score of holiday carols, miracle on 34th street is a beloved musical that will melt even the most cynical of hearts.

This show is the theatre community's gift to you?

Saturday and sunday's performances are free!

Have some really great christmas jammies?

Get them out of the drawer and head to "the annex" on taylor avenue for the christmas pajama jam!

The fun, food, prizes and networking start at 7 ?m.

Dirt roads and denim will be at lyle's and someplace else will be hosting a special christmas themed drag show!

Now, since i wont be here, let's talk about new year's eve... want to celebrate with champagne, prime rib and "hoosier daddy"?

Cambridge golf course's new year's eve celebration is only 30 dollars per person, and includes all kinds of food and fun.

They'll need to know how many people to feed, so get your reservations in now.

Or you can ring in the new year with azucar in owensboro!

They are going roaring 20's, so dress up in your best gatsby style?

Beyond blu will be playing and then a ?j takes over.all admissions include: party favors, an hors d'oeuvres buffet, and champagne toast at midnight.gene ral admission is $15.00 per person or save money and get couple tickets for $20.00.

Vip tickets are $75.00 per person, and includes an open bar from 8 until midnight.

Your favorite old school party band is ringing in the new year at bokeh lounge with a black tie affair.

The pits take the stage at 8 ?m, new year's eve.

The american legion in newburgh is also hosting a gatsby themed new year's eve party!

I told y'all that was going to be the trend this year.

The party is first come first served, unless you make a reservation for a $50 donation.

They'll have prime rib on special, prizes for the best '20's themed outfit, a half pot and gaming.

The 6th annual new years party at the owensboro convention center is just $25 for the all night dance party, and lamasco will have a "naughty new year's" with several of the area's hottest ?j's.

If i don't see you out, merry christmas, happy




You Might Like


Tweets about this

XRPeanut

XRPeanut RT @BittrexExchange: ⚡ GIVEAWAY ⚡ It's #NationalUglySweaterDay! Last chance to win the #Bittrex holiday sweaters to rock all winter long. S… 9 minutes ago

DailyBreadTO

DailyBreadFoodBank RT @freshbooks: FreshBooks has teamed up with @DailyBreadTO to help those in need of a warm meal this holiday season. And today is your las… 17 minutes ago

lucaanddanni

Luca + Danni We’re in the holiday homestretch, so hurry cause it’s your last chance! $7 Priority Express Shipping is still avail… https://t.co/75oQljsK9l 23 minutes ago

islandspicejerk

Island Spice grill We are still accepting Holiday catering orders this is your last chance There’s levels to this Mac Worlds most Del… https://t.co/n2Jr5RUfQB 33 minutes ago

scottsburg47170

crystal palmer RT @AWF_Official: DEADLINE: MIDNIGHT. This is your last chance to have 2X the impact toward saving elephants, lions, and all of Africa’s wi… 45 minutes ago

noteoperator51

lol rofl_blip RT @LokenKristanna: Last chance for a Holiday message from yours truly! Great for the Terminator fan in your life! ;) https://t.co/cspsiMRO… 48 minutes ago

SpiceMeat

Spice Meat Shop Just in time for Christmas! The perfect centerpiece for your holiday meal. Last chance to order for Christmas ⁕ 604… https://t.co/9PlHCpWBYl 50 minutes ago

reighnacharles

Reighna Charles Last chance to book your holiday date! #holidaycompanion #NYCparamour #travelcompanion https://t.co/aztxsz10ls 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.