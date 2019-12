Is it Christmas? Or the playoffs? Bills apparel flying off shelves

BUSINESS AT LOCALSTORES IS BOOMINGBECAUSE OF THESUCCESS.HERE'S 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTEROLIVIA PROIA.NAT SOUND PATRIOTSHAT IN TRASH CANTHIS SATURDAY.

IT'SBILLS VERSUSPATRIOTS.EDDY: NEW ENGLANDFANS ARE NOTWELCOME IN THISSTORE.

NO I'M JUSTKIDDING.

LAUGHSA HEATED RIVALRYFOR THE BILLS MAFIA.JAMAR: NONE OF USCARE ABOUT THEMHERE.

I DON'T EVENTHINK THEY SHOULD BEAN NFL TEAMANYMORE.

THEY'VECHEATED SO MANYTIMES.RICKY: WE'RE GOINGTO BATTLE IT OUT.

ITHINK TOM BRADY ISLOSING HIS STANIMA.SO WE'RE GOING TOSEE IF YOUNG JOSHALLEN CAN COME BACKAND BRING OUR BILLSTO A GOOD WBILLS-PATRIOTSGAMES ALWAYS HAVEFANS FEELING TENSE.BUT THIS YEAR -- IT'SDIFFERENT.MAYBE IT'S THEHOLIDAYS... OR THEPLAYOFFS ... JUSTWEEKS AWAY.JAMAR: I FEEL LIKEEVERYBODY IS A LOTNICER NOW.

I FEEL LIKENO MATTER WHEREYOU GO PEOPLE AREMORE CHEERFUL.

ALOT OF PEOPLE LETYOU OVER IN TRAFFICNOW.

THE ATTITUDE OFNEGATIVITY HASREALLY LIFTED ON THECITY.

I PROMISE YOU.THAT JOY IS APPARENTAS FANS KEEP BUYINGTONS OF BILLS GEARTO GIVE TO THEIRFRIENDS AND FAMILY.NAT SOUND SHOPPERSRICKY: THAT'S ALLTHEIR GETTING FORCHRISTMAS.

IS BILLSJERSEYS, BILLS HATS,BILLS EVERYTHING.CUZ WE'RE GOING ALLTHE WAY.STAND UP: ASIDE FROMCHRISTMAS SHOPPINGYOU CAN ALSO GETONE OF THESE PLAYOFF HATS FORYOURSELF.JAMAR: THIS IS FOR ME.I GOT ME THE OFFICIALBUFFALO BILLSKNITTED PLAY OFF HAT.NATPLAYOFF TSHIRTS ANDHATS HAVE BEENFLYING OFF SHELVESSINCE SATURDAY.NATEDDY: THE MORAL HASJUST BEEN THROUGHTHE ROOF.

HAVING AGOOD SPORTS TEAM INTOWN REALLY JUSTMAKES EVERYTHING SOMUCH DIFFERENT.SALES ARE THROUGHTHE ROOF.

EVERYBODYIS IN A GOOD MOOD.THE BILLS'SUCCESSFUL SEASONIS BEING FELT HERE ATLAUX SPORTINGGOODS IN THEWALDEN GALLERIA.EDDY: NOW THATWE'RE 10 AND 4 BILLSMAFIA IS BUZZING.EVERYBODY'S BEENLOOKING FOR BILLSGEAR AND WE'VE GOTIT.IN CHEEKTOWAGA,OLIVIA PROIA, 7EWN.