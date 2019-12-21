Friday Night Frenzy Show Dec 20 Segment 1

The final frenzy of 20-19..

10 games on tonights' show including a boys and girls doubleheader ..

Mccutcheon welcoming harrison to resler gymnasium..

Ladies first!

These two teams already met once in the hoops classic earlier in the year..

The raiders got the better of the mavs in that matchup in a big way..

Rush mccolley's squad won by 28..

Tonight not much different..

Jeff knoy trying to draw up something to beat that relentless raider press..

Easier said than done in the first half of this one..

Anna henderson driving and kicking..

Sydney jacobsen is wide open from three..

Coach knoy knows you can't leave her open..

Later in the first half..

Mccutcheon in zone defense..

And they don't apply the pressure to tashi kukobat..

Splash..

The senior knocks the three ball down..

Harrison is cruising in this one..

Later..

More of the same..

The raiders knocking everything down from behind the three point line..

That's jacobsen again..

And kukobat puts the finishing touches on the first half of play..

This three beats the buzzer..

And harrison gets a blowout win over mccutcheon..

67-25 the final..

Following the conclusion of that contest..

Tyler scherer and mccutcheon squared off with mark rinehart and harrison..

Third quarter..

Jonah lucas..

He paced the raiders with 17..

30-26 visitors.

A couple minutes later ..

Deandre alsup drives to bryant smith ..

Same result..

Harrison led 48-37 after three..

But the mavs make their run..

On the fast break..

Dravyn lawhorn..

You'be been served.

Three of the freshman's game-high 29 points..

This kid can flat on ball .

.

Mccutcheon cut the deficit down to three..

Rinehart's raiders put an end to the run..

Jordan walters to zion king..

Harrison improves to 5-1 with a 65-60 win.

Meanwhile at the crawley center..

Braxton barnhizer and undefeated jeff hosting logansport..

Braxton honored pregame for surpassing 2,000 career points from his time in alabama and now with the bronchos.

The senior adding to his total.

.

Barnhizer the steal and the layup..

A litte later..

Barnhizer picks thomas robert's pocket and finishes on the other end..

He had six steals on the night..

Jeff leads early.

Still in the opening quarter..

No.

44 connects on the step- back three-ball..

Braxton had a game- high 23 points..

His dad..

Mark barnhizer not too high ..

Not too low..

The barnhizer boys continuing to wreak havoc.

This time it's brooks getting in on the action ..

He slams it home..

20 points for the junior.

Jeff tops logansport 71-60 the final.

That does it for the first half of the frenzy..

Three games down..

Still seven more to go..

Coming up..

We'll make stops at delphi..

Rossville..

Central catholic..

And benton central!

Zac rea and the bison hosting dave wood and the red devils..

