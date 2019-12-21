Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Brian Gotter's 10pm Storm Team 4cast (12/20)

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:30s - Published < > Embed
Brian Gotter's 10pm Storm Team 4cast (12/20)

Brian Gotter's 10pm Storm Team 4cast (12/20)

After the morning fog burns off, the warm and dry spell continues for the weekend with sunshine and temps in the mid to upper 40s.

It will be ideal travel conditions.

Saturday’s high is 45 and Sunday is 49.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.