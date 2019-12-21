Anti-CAA protest: Delhi police detain Bhim Army chief from Jama Masjid

Ch.Aadil Paswal RT @imMAK02: WTH?? Anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia at its peak. Yesterday during Anti-CAA Protest in Mandi House Delhi, Police arrest… 11 seconds ago

Vibodh Mulniwasi RT @htTweets: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar leads massive anti-#CitizenshipAmendmentAct protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid. Track LIVE updat… 4 minutes ago

CNBC-TV18 Anti #CAA Protests | ANI: The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested 10 people after a protest against the Citizenship (… https://t.co/uBXtMuyuom 5 minutes ago

प्रधानमंत्री श्री विनोद कुमार आहिर RT @thewire_in: Sources have told The Wire that at least 32 people have been detained at Daryaganj police station after the protests at Del… 7 minutes ago

md azhar 🇮🇳 RT @the_hindu: Ten people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj in Old Delhi during a protest against the new cit… 11 minutes ago

नीरज / Neeraj RT @AskAnshul: Anti CAB protest in Delhi's Seelampur: 1. Stone Pelting reported 2. 2 buses attacked by Mob 3. School bus was also attacked… 13 minutes ago