Sports Overtime: Friday's highlights and scores

Hello and welcome to sports overtime á we've got 11 games from all over the area tonight let's start right here in the med city as lourdes plays host to zumbrotaá mazeppa.

We'll get rolling in the first half á sydney elliot out on the wing á knocks down the three to get the eagles going.

Then it's alyssa ustby á the north carolina á getting the steal and she'll go all the way for the layin á she had 30 points and 18 boards.

Ustby again á passes off to caroline adamson with the headfake and lourdes cruises to a 72 to 46 victory./// meanwhile á schaeffer academy has been on a roll this season á they host united christian.

We'll start in the first half á look out for luke kottom á he gets the huge block á and he shows no emotion whatsoever then it's ben merry á knocking down the jumper from downtown.

Then merry finds ehábooá bay mordi underneath for the bucket.

Schaeffer wins 81 to 44./// and a big nine matchup between visiting owatonna and mayo tonight.

The huskies working their way back into the contest á sarah kingland always the way to the rack for the layin.

But mayo was effective on the boards á anna miller with the rebound and the putback off the misfire.

Then kianna young goes baseline and smudges the glass to get this one to go.

Mayo takes the win 72 to 46 with four players in doubleádidgit scoring./// let's move to one of the biggest boy's matchups in the area, caledonia and st.

Charles.

Cooper vaughn the leading scorer in the state trying to knock off noah king and the warriors.

Lot's of offense in the first, king starts off with a bang the three from the top of the key.

Over to the saints they answer right back with a three from chase walters.

We had a fun back and forth first.

Back to the warriors, it's sam privet with the throwdown.

On the other side, vaughn doing all he can, hits the triple.

But caledonia stays

We start with this three pointer from regan helgeson.

Not a bad way to start off the game.

Makayla faust makes an attempt, over the hoop, but amanda cheeseá ik would sink it for the eagles.

It's another one from the outside, rachel leir would pick up three.

The eagales, not content say, let's do it again.

Riley hiscocks would take it this time.

Forest city would get one more play in.

It's a short one big match tonight between the mason city girls and southeast polk.

Mohawks start off hot á anna deets nails the bucket for two.

Next one á jada williams back to deets á this time she banks it in.

Deets here passes it off to emma hollander á tries to get in á hits off the rim á deets collects it and gets the putback to go.

The rams would hold off the mohawks tonight á though 69 to thanks zach.

Six games down á five more and scores still ahead from games like this one between rushfordá peterson and p.e.m.