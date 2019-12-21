Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Highlights

Phillip Kaminski Pittsburgh Penguins def Edmonton Oilers, 5-2 — feeling happy 5 minutes ago

Magyari Tibor RT @hockeynight: McDavid, Draisaitl held pointless as Edmonton drops its sixth in seven games https://t.co/cqp2Y5WGok 18 minutes ago

Ubiquity Multimedia & Entertainment NHL: Tristan Jarry made 26 saves, Jared McCann scored and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Friday night. 29 minutes ago

rob jannetty Penguins win, extend their record point streak against Oilers https://t.co/Qw8tnAJQdD via @NHLdotcom 40 minutes ago

kitty cat Penguins win, extend their record point streak against Oilers https://t.co/bF02ANGWch via @nhl 43 minutes ago

Two Old Pucks Hockey Chat Penguins ride Jarry to victory over Oilers | CBC Sports https://t.co/KzAh6mJvTc 43 minutes ago

Music That You Love RT @SwissHockeyNews: ✅ FINAL SCORE | NHL, Regular Season: ▪ #PIT @ #EDM 5-2 📋 EDM: Gaëtan Haas (9:35 TOI, +/-0) with 2 shots on goal, won 4… 50 minutes ago