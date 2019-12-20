12/20/19 - Girls Basketball - G-E-T/West Salem

Win.

In coulee conference play, g-e-t visiting west salem... -- early in the first, red hawks have a slim lead until ella jordan ties it up with this triple, -- a little later in transition, it's jordan again and she's got the hot hand, she led the team with 21... -- still in the first, this time jordan dishes to maddie quick, and she banks this one in, and look at her, she's in disbelief... -- let me tell you folks, west salem can shoot, another three this time from abbie cavadini, that put them up 14... and the panthers stay in front, 60-51