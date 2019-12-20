Global  

12/20/19 - Girls Basketball - Aquinas/Onalaska

In girls basketball, we've got a battle of unbeatens as Aquinas takes on Onalaska in an MVC clash that feature some of the best defenses in the state.
Final.

In girls basketball, we've got a battle of unbeatens as aquinas takes on onalaska in an mvc clash that feature some of the best defenses in the state.

We join the action in the first half... onalaska's olivia gamoke with it here.

She drives baseline and lays it up underhanded..

We're tied early -------------- later..

Aquinas' lexi donarski gets the steal and takes it back the other way..

Capping off a 10-0 run ------------- onalaska fighting back..

Gamoke finds molly garrity for 3..

Hilltoppers trail by 14... ------------- this one is all aquinas... in transition..

Lexi donarski pushes it ahead to courtney becker for the easy layup..

Blugolds up 18... blugolds with another dominant display with a




