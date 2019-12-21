BBB Baxter Colgan

On the boys side...the lions look to open up the season with a third-straight win.

While colgan...enters the night with a 2-and-1 record.

Early in the first...kain mcculley hits the turnaround jumper...lions go up by 2.

Baxter would lead 10-6 after the first.

Colgan fighting back in the second...scott russell down low...with the tough shot and the foul...couldn't convert on the lion though...panthers still down 2.

Midway through the quarter...kaden vogel nails the straight-on three for the lead...but lions respond...zac gayoso from the right side to put the lions back on top.

Then right before the break...jalen vanbecelaere sinks the three from the corner at the buzzer...panthers lead by 6 at half.

But baxter comes back to win it....40-34.