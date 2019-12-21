Global  

Henderson Mototsports gives local families a 'Holiday Surprise'

Families in need are getting some help from Henderson Motorsports.
Families in need are getting some help from henderson motorsports.

8 families and 28 children from the la crosse school district were surprised with gifts their parents knew they wanted for christmas but were unable to purchase themselves.

The families were driven to pischke motors in la crosse to receive their gifts and meet with santa claus.

The gifts were a complete surprise, and one family says this is a night they'll remember forever.

"there's just so many people that are in need and work really hard and struggle, just like us.

And, you know, it's nice for your kids to get something that you couldn't do yourself, and it's about the kids that's all it's about.

So, merry christmas, happy new year, and i thank everybody so much.

" henderson motorsports has been doing their holiday surprise for 7 years and have raised over 23 thousand dollars for community families.




