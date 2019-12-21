Global  

Vigil held for 15-year-old hit, killed by bus

Vigil held for 15-year-old hit, killed by bus

Vigil held for 15-year-old hit, killed by bus

It was an emotional and night as dozens of family and friends came together to honor 15-year-old Natasha Dwyer at a candlelight vigil.

In the middle of the rain, there was prayer.
