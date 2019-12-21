Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Chiefs' health care provider devises fitness playbook for fans

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Chiefs' health care provider devises fitness playbook for fans

Chiefs' health care provider devises fitness playbook for fans

Viewers in Chiefs Kingdom don’t have to be masters of X’s and O’s or clock management to manage their time wisely on game day.

During halftime, time outs and commercial breaks, fans can go from arm chair quarterback to having arms like Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndyAlcock2

Andy Alcock Chiefs' health care provider devises couch playbook for fans https://t.co/zTyoyRFILo 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.