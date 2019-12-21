Global  

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office delivers bags of presents to students at their bus stop for 'Santa Cop' program

Some St.

Lucie County students had an exciting start to their holiday break, thanks to the St.

Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Stepping off of their bus to walk home Friday afternoon, Sheriff Ken Mascara and several deputies were waiting for them at the end of the street.
