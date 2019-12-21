Global  

President Trump arrives in Palm Beach County

President Trump arrives in Palm Beach County

President Trump arrives in Palm Beach County

In the face of a growing impeachment controversy, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in South Florida on Friday night to spend the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Palm Beach.
