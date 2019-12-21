President Trump arrives in Palm Beach County 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:03s - Published President Trump arrives in Palm Beach County In the face of a growing impeachment controversy, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in South Florida on Friday night to spend the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Palm Beach. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Palm Beach Post WATCH: President Trump arrives at Palm Beach International Airport on Air Force One for Christmas 2019 https://t.co/x4AbqwadG4 2 hours ago Todd McDermott 48 hours after impeachment, President Trump arrives in Palm Beach with family. More tonight on WPBF 25 News at 11 a… https://t.co/71rlfECyYu 4 hours ago TweetTweet For permanent retirement! ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ President Trump arrives in Palm Beach County https://t.co/DR8cqXIC5u 4 hours ago