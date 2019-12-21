Indiana Tech Trounces Trinity Christian

Naia playoffs..

To the hardwood we go... the 11th ranked indiana tech women starting christmas break with a matchup against trinity christian...all warriors in this one... already up double digits in the second quarter... great feed from alexis hill to emma touminen for two of her nine off the bench..later... warriors start dialing up on defense... rachel bell with the deflection..

Kyra whitaker heads the other way and repays her for the d..

Bell finishes with 10..

Tech up 16...then... deann kauffman pokes the ball free from behind... she goes the other way for the bucket... and the warriors were rolling tonight... kauffman finishes with a team high 14 points... one of six in double figures for tech..

They double up the trolls 98-49