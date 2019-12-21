Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Indiana Tech Trounces Trinity Christian

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Indiana Tech Trounces Trinity ChristianIndiana Tech Trounces Trinity Christian
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Indiana Tech Trounces Trinity Christian

Naia playoffs..

To the hardwood we go... the 11th ranked indiana tech women starting christmas break with a matchup against trinity christian...all warriors in this one... already up double digits in the second quarter... great feed from alexis hill to emma touminen for two of her nine off the bench..later... warriors start dialing up on defense... rachel bell with the deflection..

Kyra whitaker heads the other way and repays her for the d..

Bell finishes with 10..

Tech up 16...then... deann kauffman pokes the ball free from behind... she goes the other way for the bucket... and the warriors were rolling tonight... kauffman finishes with a team high 14 points... one of six in double figures for tech..

They double up the trolls 98-49




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.