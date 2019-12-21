Pair of Homestead Football Stars Sign with MAC Schools

Hey welcome back inside the locker room everyone...pete it's been a busy past few days for us... running all over the viewing area...but i said it before and i'll say it again..

Christmas came early for college football fans...yeah on wednesday the early signing period opened up for high school football players wishing to sign with their respective schools..we've seen commits to the big ten and the s-e-c... and today you can add the mac to that list as well....yeah down at homestead high school..

A pair of playmaking spartans signed to continue their football careers in the mac east...cam rogers and griffin little signing with the miami redhawks and bowling green falcons respectively...rogers was second on the team in total tackles with 81, and added 2.5 sacks...while little grabbed 37 balls for 520 yards and 6 scores for the 11-1 and first time s-a-c champion spartans... congrats to both of them... full interviews with both are available online