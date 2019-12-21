Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pair of Homestead Football Stars Sign with MAC Schools

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Pair of Homestead Football Stars Sign with MAC SchoolsPair of Homestead Football Stars Sign with MAC Schools
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pair of Homestead Football Stars Sign with MAC Schools

Hey welcome back inside the locker room everyone...pete it's been a busy past few days for us... running all over the viewing area...but i said it before and i'll say it again..

Christmas came early for college football fans...yeah on wednesday the early signing period opened up for high school football players wishing to sign with their respective schools..we've seen commits to the big ten and the s-e-c... and today you can add the mac to that list as well....yeah down at homestead high school..

A pair of playmaking spartans signed to continue their football careers in the mac east...cam rogers and griffin little signing with the miami redhawks and bowling green falcons respectively...rogers was second on the team in total tackles with 81, and added 2.5 sacks...while little grabbed 37 balls for 520 yards and 6 scores for the 11-1 and first time s-a-c champion spartans... congrats to both of them... full interviews with both are available online




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.