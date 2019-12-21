Utica cotsreturn homed to take on north division rival - laval rocket.

Plus...two undefeated boys basketball teams go head-to-head as whitesboro hosts notre dame.

Spencer but first - time fortonight's b free academy in the bobby ciccotti memorial hockey tournament.

In the seveven years that this tournament has been around these two teams are the only squads to win the championship -- about half way through the first period, rfa in the break junior forward jake hall brings the puck across the goal and sneaks this one in to put the black knights on the board with a 1-0 lead.

Chelsea and about a minute and a half later, spartans possesion, a quick shot from the lting and it's good!

It'll be from senior defensemen robert french to tie things up at one for his guys.

-- spence, this was a tight game throughout the second period.

Spencer that's right, both teams played a solid defense alolong with strong play from both goalies.

-- both derek joy of new hartford and isaiah nebush of rfa had 7 saves in the first period.

Nebush tallied nine in the second and joy added four on his side as well.

Chelsea it was a tie game at the end of the second, and of course things would start heating up as sn as we had to head back.

New hartford would tally three more goals from caden cramer, aidan joy and michael hansen in the third to go on to would win this one 4-2.

Great nr boys hockey locally.

Thenew hartford/rfa game was actually the secondame of the bby ciccotti tournament tonight.

Whitesbor anmohawk val off right before this one.

Chelsea and the warriors straight dominated this game.

-- about 12 minutes to go in the first period, warriors on a power play, junior forward noah scranton to troy chamberlain for the one-timer to the back of the net.

Puts the warriors up 1-0.

-- spencer three minutes le in thefirst, c through his defenders legsto give a nice leading pass to noah scranton to return the favor.

That's number two for whitesboro.

-- chelsea and with less than 10 seconds l period, josho finds logan la-cht position for the strong finish to put the warriors up three going into the break.

-- spencer the warriors put in two more goals in the second to be up 5-0 and with eight and a half minutes to go in the third, bono to a cutting james kraeger, he puts it in to score!

Warriors take a 6-0 lead.

And that would do it.

Whitesboro shuts out mohawk valley 6-0.

They face new hartford in the championship game tomorrow at 7:30.

Chelsea on the hardwood - two teams - six wins - no losses.

Notre dame and whitesboro collide with each team coming in at 3-0 and only one leaving this one unbeaten.

--- off the opening tip - jugglers jumping in front.

Mohamed magano with the steal and the finish to get the visitors on the board first.

--- spencer tied at two - another takeaway for notre dame.

This time magano sends ahead for jaden mason who pulls up and goes off the glass for the bucket.

Mason lead the jugglers with 17 points.

--- chelsea more than midway through the first - itesbors matt lee with the visi sardina mid-air for the quick touch at the hoop.

Sardina had 16 for the warriors.

--- spencer in the second - whitesboro down by one.

Not anymore - josh ruffing hits the corner three as the warriors pull ahead.

He lead all scorers with 18 on the night.

--- chelsea final minute of the half - whitesboro by two.

Mason finds magano inside with the nice look.

Two of mohamed's 15 points ties the game.

--- spencer warriors with a late three.

That's matt lee with the fake and then drains it... ...we'd actually be tied at 25 at the half - but a 22-9 third quarter would lift whitesboro to a 60-49 win.

Chelsea the herkimer boys basketba team made their way over to franort-schuyr tonight to take on the undefeated maroon knights.

Herkimer is 3-5 coming into this one and frankfort-schuyler beat oxford last night on the road 59-48.

-- half way through the first quarter maroon kinghts down 5, levi spina dribbles into the lane, kicks it out to michael derollo with the dime to senior forward greg griffin under the basket for two.

-- spencer 3:45 left in theirst, herkimer' naux to junior forward jeff lyga who's knocks it down from long distance.

The magicians take a 6 point lead.

-- chelsea and speaking of magicians , jordyn la- naux was magic tonight.

In this possession you can hear his teammates telling him to shoot it and he does!

He knocks in that three and he finshed with 25 points tonight.

-- the herkimer magicians worked their magic and handed the maroon knights their first loss this season winning 72-63.

After beating the senators in belleville on wednesday - the team returned home today to host the laval rocket.

Spencer comets leading scorer reid boucher salutes the crowd after being recognized for breaking the team's all-time goals record with his 76th as a comet on wednesday.

--- first period - comets kill off a penalty but right after the power play expires - otto leskinen sends it back door to alandre a a wide open net to put it into.

Zane mcintyre - no chance on that - 1-0 rocket.

--- chelsea four minutes into the second - another tough one for the comets netminder.

Michael mccarron finds yah- nnick vay-yew all alone and he roofs it.

Utica trails by two.

--- spencer a quick response just 48 seconds later.

Comets with the pressure.

Brogan rafferty intercepts the pass and centers for kole lind who redirects it past cayden primeau to get utica on the board and give them some momentum.

--- chelsea more than midway through the frame - another solid forecheck.

Boucher sends it in front - justin bailey picks it up and he threads the needle to get the comets back even.

--- spencer late in the period - big chance for laval.

Jake evans chips ahead and comes in all alone.

Mcintyryre with a big stop - closing up the five hole to turn him aside... ...the teams tredals in the third but rafferty - sven baertschi and nikolay goldobin all convert on the man advantage.

Comets win 5-3.

Chelsea utica city fc forward ricardo diegues was voted as the m-a-player of the week - making him the second utica player to receive the honor so far this season.

Diegues came up big for city in their win against baltimore last week - scoring four goals and assisting on ben ramin's overtime winner in a 7-6 victory.

Spencer overall - diegues leads the team with eight goals and is tied for the team lead with nine points.

He and d utica city are back in action next week for a pair of home games on the 28th and 29th against the harrisburg heat and blast respectively.

Bumpback & athlete of express - it's time now to unveil our athlete of the week... even though it's early in t highchool wter seon, ts goalihas de a huge impact for his team on the ice.

Check this out.

Chelsea:aiah nebush is rome free acadmey's star goalie.

Since the start of t season, isaiah has accompanied his team to a 4-1 record.

He's got a 2.21 goals against average, he's tallied one hundred and thty-thresaves -whie and earned about a 93 percent save percentage.

If you're not too familiar with hockey, this means that he's starting the season off strong.

Jon: one of the most important guys we have, isaiah, i mean he's, he's's's tough in the net.

He gives us a chance to win no matterho we're playing.

Um, and it's just nice to know that we have auy li him in theack d and um, you know he's that last line of defense for us and he's just such reat cocompetitor in the net.

He really takes it to heart to ep the pucks out.

You know, i'm glad we got him on our team.

Chelse but isaiah is just as humble as they come.

He gives all the edit to the team's success so far to his teammates and says that hitrue inspiration to go out and play comes from his parents and coacheisai: well, i try to help as much as i can.

I've be on theteu know, i teach them a couplthings but,therwise we have three captains so they're doing their jotoo which is good.

Definitelyy parents, my parents have always captains they're dog their job towhich is good.

Definitely my parents, my parents have always been my inspiraration to keep playing this sport, so to just kee playing.

I've always had a good string of coaches and goalie coaches tjust lp me and keepgoi skills, you know my skill's decent soou know, i can save nice shots.

Just you know, keeps me going.

Chelse in his fifth year with the program, his head coach is more than happy with his progression.

He says that isaiah has been the go-toto-guy for his fairly young squad and says that the younger guys look up to him because of his maturity on the ice.

Jason: yh, you know iiah's been with us since he's a 7th grader, you know, we watched him grown front of our eyes.

The last couple years, uh, being our starter, you ow,w, he'd be a leader for us with his play on the ice but he's rely starting to take on a more vocal leadership role.

Helping our densemen on the ice, off the ice, letting them know what he sees.

It's just been a big help for us.

Chelsea: and what's isaiah's e-game ritual?isaiah: usina socs kind of like my one ritual.

I always do it right before the game and then i always have a power aid with me to drink before every game.

Otherwise, everything's just kind of, i just go with the flow.

