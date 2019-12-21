Global  

Don't Waste Your Money: Be careful sending cash in holiday cards

Don't Waste Your Money: Be careful sending cash in holiday cards

Everyone likes receiving cash in the mail — including thieves, who might intercept your Christmas or birthday card and take the prize.

John Matarese advises you don't send cash in the mail at all.

These are some better alternatives.
