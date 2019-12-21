Hundreds Of Unionized Airline Caterers Stage Protest At LAX 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:30s - Published Hundreds Of Unionized Airline Caterers Stage Protest At LAX Hundreds of unionized airline caterers staged a protest at Los Angeles International Airport Friday night as the travel rush for Christmas and Hanukkah started to pick up. 0

