Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

On A Positive Note - Spreading Holiday Cheer

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
On A Positive Note - Spreading Holiday Cheer

On A Positive Note - Spreading Holiday Cheer

The Richmond community going into overdrive to save the Fire Department's annual toy drive, a San Jose pre-teen becomes a hero, and a on the newest UC Davis student is making a different in the medical field for foreign language speakers on the latest 'On A Positive Note' with Michelle Griego.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Choir strikes positive chord with music, fellowship, and faith [Video]Choir strikes positive chord with music, fellowship, and faith

What would the holiday season be without music? Positively Milwaukee stopped by Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church near 2nd and Garfield and discovered a choir striking a positive chord.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:11Published

Be Body Positive Throughout the Holiday Season [Video]Be Body Positive Throughout the Holiday Season

Maintain your positive body image during the holidays, and throughout the year.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.