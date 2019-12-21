On A Positive Note - Spreading Holiday Cheer 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:11s - Published On A Positive Note - Spreading Holiday Cheer The Richmond community going into overdrive to save the Fire Department's annual toy drive, a San Jose pre-teen becomes a hero, and a on the newest UC Davis student is making a different in the medical field for foreign language speakers on the latest 'On A Positive Note' with Michelle Griego.

