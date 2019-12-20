Global  

Valley Metro van driver killed, passengers injured in north Phoenix crash

Valley Metro van driver killed, passengers injured in north Phoenix crash

Valley Metro van driver killed, passengers injured in north Phoenix crash

A Valley Metro van driver was killed, and several others were injured in a north Phoenix crash on Friday.

According to Phoenix police, the crash happened at Cave Creek Road and Sonoran Desert Drive around noon.
Valley Metro van driver killed, 4 passengers injured in north Phoenix crash

Police say Juan Carlos Molina-Limon, 59, was driving a Valley Metro van carrying four men when he...
azcentral.com - Published


