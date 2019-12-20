Valley Metro van driver killed, passengers injured in north Phoenix crash
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:19s - Published
1 week ago < > Embed
Valley Metro van driver killed, passengers injured in north Phoenix crash
A Valley Metro van driver was killed, and several others were injured in a north Phoenix crash on Friday.
According to Phoenix police, the crash happened at Cave Creek Road and Sonoran Desert Drive around noon.
Recent related news from verified sources
Police say Juan Carlos Molina-Limon, 59, was driving a Valley Metro van carrying four men when he... azcentral.com - Published 1 week ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Dual Cars Face Off against Train
Occurred on December 26, 2019 / Lake Worth, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "The first car appeared to get stuck by confusing the train tracks for the on ramp to interstate 95. The second vehicle with..
Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:51 Published 37 minutes ago
Witnesses Rush to Help After Hit and Run
Occurred on November 22, 2018 / Kansas City, Kansas, USA Info from Licensor: "On a Thursday night after attending some local bars as a designated driver, I witnessed this hit and run. It occurred..
Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago