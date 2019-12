CAA protests across UP turn violent, over 8 people dead | Oneindia News 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:56s - Published CAA protests across UP turn violent, over 8 people dead | Oneindia News BHIM ARMY CHIEF CHANDRASHEKHAR DETAINED BY COPS, UP CAA PROTEST: ATLEAST 8 PEOPLE DEATHS REPORTED, CAA PROTEST: RJD CALLS FOR BIHAR BANDH TODAY, ASSAM HIGH COURT DISMISSES GOVT REVIEW PLEA ON ORDER TO RESUME INTERNET SERVICES, NIRMALA SITHARAMAN HITS OUT AT SONIA GANDHI OVER CAA & NRC, BJP'S ALLY LJP INDICATES OPPOSITION TO THE NRC, DENSE FOG ENGULFS DELHI NCR AND OTHER NEWS 0

