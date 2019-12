Salinas High quarterback accepts football offer from Northwestern

...HIGH SCHOOL CAREER.RICHARDSON...HAD MORETHAN A DOZEN...DIVISION ONE OFFERS...BUT - ONCE HE HEARDFROM ...NORTHWESTERN...HIS MIND...WAS MADEUP.### BACK TO BACK LEAGUECHAMPIONSHIPS...A PERFECT RECORD...A LEAGUE MVP AWARD...AND NOW - CARLRICHARDSON..GETS TOFINISH OFF HIS ...HIGHSCHOOL CAREER....THE WAY HE ALWAYSDREAMED...HE WOULD....AS A DIVISION ONEATHLETE.PERFECT FOR ME AND MYFAMILY.THE SALINAS HIGHQUARTERBACK...ISHEADING TONORTHWESTERNUNIVERSITY...AGREEING TO PLAY FORTHE WILDCATS...INDIVISION ONE...COLLEGEFOOTBALL.I AM REALLY EXCITED FOR THEOPPORTUNITY.IT IS BIG TEN FOOTBALL, AGREAT ACADEMIC SCHOOL.

ITCHECKS THE BOX ON EVERYCATEGORY OF WHAT I WANTEDIN A SCHOOL.I AM JUST REALLY EXCITED TOGET OUT THERE.

THAT IS FORSURE.A TWO-YEAR STARTER...AT SALINAS...RICHARDSON HASDOMINATED...THEPASSING GAME.THIS YEAR...HE THREWFOR NEARLY ...3THOUSAND YARDS...AND A ...SCHOOLRECORD ...34TOUCHDOWNS...ON THE WAY...TOANOTHER LEAGUECHAMPIONSHIP...AND HE DID ALL OF THAT...UNDER THE SPOTLIGHT...WITH SCOUTS...IN THESTANDS...AND HIS DIVISION ONEDREAMS...ON THE LINE.COACH ZENK, MY FAMILY AND IMADE THE DECISION TO NOTMAKE A DECISION UNTIL THEEND OF THE SEASON.

TO JUSTFOCUS ON SALINAS HIGHFOOTBALL AND BEING THE BESTTEAMMATE I COULD BE.IN THE END...IT WASNORTHWESTERN...WHO NABBED...CARLRICHARDSON...AND WHILE HE MAY FEELLIKE THE LUCKY ONETODAY...HIS HEAD COACH -STEVEN ZENK SAYS...THEWILDCATS...ARE THEONES...WHO ARE TRULYLUCKY.THEY ARE GETTING ANOUTSTANDING HUMAN BEING.THEY ARE GETTING A GOODFOOTBALL PLAYER, THEY KNOWTHAT BUT HE IS ANOUTSTANDING HUMAN BEING.HE IS THE KIND OF KID YOUWANT YOUR SON TO GROW UPAND BE LIKE.### IT TOOK A WHILE TO GETHERE...BUT - THINGS HAVEREALLY PICKED UP.RICHARDSON RECEIVEDTHE OFFER...THISMORNING...ACCEPTED ITTODAY...AND WILL JOIN...THENORTHWESTERN...WILDCATS IN EARLYJANUARY...TO BEGIN TRAINING.

